SYNA (Synaptics Incorporated) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) closed at $130.17 up 6.14% from its previous closing price of $122.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 741603 shares were traded. SYNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Synaptics Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $185.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on April 07, 2022, with a $185 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Awsare Saleel sold 4,000 shares for $102.80 per share. The transaction valued at 411,200 led to the insider holds 38,641 shares of the business.

HURLSTON MICHAEL E. sold 36,000 shares of SYNA for $3,552,199 on Dec 07. The insider now owns 328,160 shares after completing the transaction at $98.67 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Butler Dean Warren, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 11,866 shares for $102.52 each. As a result, the insider received 1,216,502 and left with 35,535 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synaptics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYNA has reached a high of $239.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SYNA has traded an average of 478.18K shares per day and 595.75k over the past ten days. A total of 39.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.46M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SYNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 3.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.52% and a Short% of Float of 11.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.37 and a low estimate of $3.11, while EPS last year was $2.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.11, with high estimates of $3.5 and low estimates of $2.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.19 and $10 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.14. EPS for the following year is $12.75, with 9 analysts recommending between $14.5 and $10.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.