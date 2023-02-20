An average trading volume for Afya Limited (AFYA) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $13.47 in the prior trading day, Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) closed at $13.11, down -2.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 115076 shares were traded. AFYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AFYA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on April 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $19 from $18 previously.

On July 21, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $28.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Afya’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFYA has reached a high of $17.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 335.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 193.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 89.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.93M. Insiders hold about 38.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AFYA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 324.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 215.86k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $116.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.55M to a low estimate of $114.61M. As of the current estimate, Afya Limited’s year-ago sales were $93.18M, an estimated increase of 25.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.48M, an increase of 9.00% less than the figure of $25.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.48M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $453.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $445.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $450.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $321.56M, up 40.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $532.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $554.83M and the low estimate is $502.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.