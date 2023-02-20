An overall feel about Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) closed at $1.55 down -3.13% from its previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 58731 shares were traded. FOA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Finance Of America Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 67.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 55.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2021, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On August 19, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.50.

On June 17, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 17, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when SAFRA EDMOND bought 3,792 shares for $1.74 per share. The transaction valued at 6,598 led to the insider holds 4,701,888 shares of the business.

SAFRA EDMOND bought 23,046 shares of FOA for $40,100 on Jul 12. The 10% Owner now owns 4,698,096 shares after completing the transaction at $1.74 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, SAFRA EDMOND, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 73,162 shares for $1.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 126,570 and bolstered with 4,675,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOA has reached a high of $3.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5270, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6696.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FOA has traded an average of 125.77K shares per day and 63.4k over the past ten days. A total of 62.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.91M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FOA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 1.35M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$6.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $142.61M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $181M to a low estimate of $111.52M. As of the current estimate, Finance Of America Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $382.95M, an estimated decrease of -62.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.91M, a decrease of -44.30% over than the figure of -$62.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $661M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $578.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, down -64.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $586.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $712M and the low estimate is $397.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.