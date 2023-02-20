Analysis of Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME): Selected Notes

Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: PRME) closed the day trading at $18.75 down -1.26% from the previous closing price of $18.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 68602 shares were traded. PRME stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRME, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on November 14, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On November 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $27.

On November 14, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on November 14, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. bought 800,000 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 13,600,000 led to the insider holds 11,522,248 shares of the business.

NELSEN ROBERT bought 800,000 shares of PRME for $13,600,000 on Oct 24. The Director now owns 6,128,297 shares after completing the transaction at $17.00 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, ARCH Venture Partners X, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 800,000 shares for $17.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,600,000 and bolstered with 6,128,297 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRME has reached a high of $21.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRME traded about 198.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRME traded about 131.02k shares per day. A total of 97.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.94M. Insiders hold about 25.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.19% stake in the company. Shares short for PRME as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.20M, compared to 1.36M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.43 and -$4.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$1.42.