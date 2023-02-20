As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) offers stability

The closing price of Alpha Teknova Inc. (NASDAQ: TKNO) was $5.54 for the day, down -3.48% from the previous closing price of $5.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 62303 shares were traded. TKNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.37.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TKNO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Hood Lisa sold 2,046 shares for $5.28 per share. The transaction valued at 10,811 led to the insider holds 31,234 shares of the business.

Hood Lisa bought 2,046 shares of TKNO for $8,661 on Nov 14. The Chief People Officer now owns 33,280 shares after completing the transaction at $4.23 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Gunstream Stephen, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 1,716 shares for $4.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,264 and bolstered with 61,008 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TKNO has reached a high of $18.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.93.

Shares Statistics:

TKNO traded an average of 41.36K shares per day over the past three months and 50.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.42M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TKNO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 220.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 196.64k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$1.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.91M to a low estimate of $7.5M. As of the current estimate, Alpha Teknova Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.11M, an estimated decrease of -23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.16M, a decrease of -17.80% over than the figure of -$23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.96M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TKNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.89M, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47M and the low estimate is $45.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.