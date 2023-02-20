As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) offers stability

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) closed the day trading at $0.67 down -3.01% from the previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0210 from its previous closing price. On the day, 64110 shares were traded. APTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6948 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6723.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APTO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on October 19, 2020, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On September 22, 2020, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On February 20, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on February 20, 2020, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Rice William G. bought 10,000 shares for $0.68 per share. The transaction valued at 6,834 led to the insider holds 363,252 shares of the business.

Payne Fletcher bought 10,000 shares of APTO for $6,775 on Sep 19. The SR VP & Chief Fin. Officer now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Rice William G., who serves as the Chair, President & CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,681 and bolstered with 353,252 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTO has reached a high of $1.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6478, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7383.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APTO traded about 287.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APTO traded about 124.87k shares per day. A total of 92.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.02M. Insiders hold about 20.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APTO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 203.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 973.49k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.22% and a Short% of Float of 0.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.56.