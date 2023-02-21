An average trading volume for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $56.73 in the prior trading day, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) closed at $56.23, down -0.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1375096 shares were traded. CCEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CCEP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on August 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $68 from $62 previously.

On February 08, 2022, ING Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $71.05.ING Group initiated its Buy rating on February 08, 2022, with a $71.05 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coca-Cola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCEP has reached a high of $57.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 457.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.36M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CCEP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.69M, compared to 5.38M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CCEP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.85, compared to 1.70 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 48.15% for CCEP, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.73 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.61. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.98 and $3.73.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $4.68B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.73B to a low estimate of $4.62B. As of the current estimate, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s year-ago sales were $3.97B, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.03B, up 32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.99B and the low estimate is $18.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.