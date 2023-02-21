In the case of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC), what’s next?

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) closed the day trading at $59.81 up 0.03% from the previous closing price of $59.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1320811 shares were traded. PFGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PFGC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1530.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On May 18, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $71.

On March 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on March 18, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Bulmer Donald S. sold 970 shares for $59.81 per share. The transaction valued at 58,016 led to the insider holds 33,196 shares of the business.

Hagerty Patrick T. sold 500 shares of PFGC for $30,630 on Feb 01. The insider now owns 154,290 shares after completing the transaction at $61.26 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Hoskins Craig Howard, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 60,402 shares for $57.42 each. As a result, the insider received 3,468,202 and left with 166,293 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Performance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFGC has reached a high of $63.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PFGC traded about 1.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PFGC traded about 1.7M shares per day. A total of 154.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.46M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.64% stake in the company. Shares short for PFGC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.19M, compared to 3.01M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.08 and $3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.79. EPS for the following year is $4.36, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $4.1.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $13.91B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.02B to a low estimate of $13.76B. As of the current estimate, Performance Food Group Company’s year-ago sales were $13.08B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.37B, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.13B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.89B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.79B and the low estimate is $59.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.