In the case of NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI), what’s next?

The closing price of NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) was $0.49 for the day, down -16.69% from the previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0982 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527618 shares were traded. NEXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5501 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4721.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NEXI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on April 01, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On March 09, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.

On March 09, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on March 09, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when BARER SOL J bought 75,000 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 35,918 led to the insider holds 1,817,814 shares of the business.

BARER SOL J bought 125,000 shares of NEXI for $60,300 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 1,742,814 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Verstandig Grant, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 26,876 shares for $2.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,385 and bolstered with 1,105,495 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEXI has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3632, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0101.

Shares Statistics:

NEXI traded an average of 1.33M shares per day over the past three months and 6.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.77M. Insiders hold about 16.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 259.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 397.25k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.4 and -$2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.48. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.54.