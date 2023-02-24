Is Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $3.57 in the prior trading day, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) closed at $3.28, down -8.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 663362 shares were traded. GNUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2150.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GNUS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Turner-Graham Cynthia bought 5,000 shares for $0.73 per share. The transaction valued at 3,674 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Hirsh Michael bought 5,460 shares of GNUS for $3,767 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 49,273 shares after completing the transaction at $0.69 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Hirsh Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,460 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider received 5,171 and left with 43,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNUS has reached a high of $12.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7736, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8166.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 330.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.50M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNUS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 32.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 33.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.13% and a Short% of Float of 10.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $22.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.76M to a low estimate of $22.76M. As of the current estimate, Genius Brands International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.6M, an estimated increase of 776.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.23M, an increase of 1,026.30% over than the figure of $776.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.23M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.87M, up 679.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.68M and the low estimate is $82.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.