What shareholders can do to beat the market with Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) stock

In the latest session, Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) closed at $0.21 up 9.47% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0180 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1114321 shares were traded. SMFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2171 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1880.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Smart for Life Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Trilogy Capital Group, LLC sold 1,161,000 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 298,377 led to the insider holds 5,229,000 shares of the business.

Cervantes Alfonso J. JR sold 1,161,000 shares of SMFL for $298,377 on Dec 16. The Executive Chairman now owns 5,229,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Altbach Ronald S., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 888 shares for $0.44 each. As a result, the insider received 394 and left with 249,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFL has reached a high of $1.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2164, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4082.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMFL has traded an average of 421.37K shares per day and 249.28k over the past ten days. A total of 28.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.99M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SMFL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 750.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 849.56k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100M and the low estimate is $100M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 520.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.