Are Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Rackspace Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.45, up 4.70% from its previous closing price of $2.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970501 shares were traded. RXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3200.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RXT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on October 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $5 from $9 previously.

On August 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Samant Shashank bought 19,933 shares for $4.59 per share. The transaction valued at 91,520 led to the insider holds 158,507 shares of the business.

Samant Shashank bought 100,000 shares of RXT for $454,620 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 138,574 shares after completing the transaction at $4.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXT has reached a high of $12.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8330, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0198.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RXT traded 2.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 210.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.75M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RXT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.79M with a Short Ratio of 6.60M, compared to 11.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 15.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $776.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $779.5M to a low estimate of $774M. As of the current estimate, Rackspace Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $777.3M, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $762.14M, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $764M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $759.68M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.01B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $2.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.