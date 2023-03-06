It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With AppLovin Corporation (APP) stock

The closing price of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) was $13.95 for the day, up 1.82% from the previous closing price of $13.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2183310 shares were traded. APP stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.80.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of APP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $59 previously.

On January 05, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Valenzuela Victoria sold 25,000 shares for $14.77 per share. The transaction valued at 369,140 led to the insider holds 961,382 shares of the business.

Foroughi Arash Adam sold 373,668 shares of APP for $3,947,018 on Dec 12. The CEO & Chairperson now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.56 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Foroughi Arash Adam, who serves as the CEO & Chairperson of the company, sold 373,667 shares for $10.38 each. As a result, the insider received 3,878,477 and left with 877,223 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $58.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.66.

Shares Statistics:

APP traded an average of 3.56M shares per day over the past three months and 2.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 371.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.92M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.09M with a Short Ratio of 16.15M, compared to 20.07M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 9.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.23 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $716.69M to a low estimate of $680.8M. As of the current estimate, AppLovin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $625.42M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $700.62M, a decrease of -9.70% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $753.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $662.7M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.64B and the low estimate is $2.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.