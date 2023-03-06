MDRX (Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) closed at $15.10 up 5.15% from its previous closing price of $14.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1588210 shares were traded. MDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18.50 from $17 previously.

On December 07, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Poulton Richard J. sold 10,000 shares for $17.33 per share. The transaction valued at 173,304 led to the insider holds 669,017 shares of the business.

Poulton Richard J. sold 10,000 shares of MDRX for $173,835 on Feb 15. The CEO now owns 679,017 shares after completing the transaction at $17.38 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Vakharia Tejal, who serves as the SVP General Counsel of the company, sold 8,642 shares for $18.42 each. As a result, the insider received 159,193 and left with 222,604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allscripts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDRX has reached a high of $23.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MDRX has traded an average of 1.20M shares per day and 1.43M over the past ten days. A total of 110.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.64M. Shares short for MDRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.31M with a Short Ratio of 10.04M, compared to 8.83M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.44% and a Short% of Float of 14.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 7 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $168.68M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $170.95M to a low estimate of $166.8M. As of the current estimate, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $391.7M, an estimated decrease of -56.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.26M, an increase of 6.70% over than the figure of -$56.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $154M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $621.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $612.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $614.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, down -59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $654.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $656.99M and the low estimate is $649M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.