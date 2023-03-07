Is this a Prime Time To acquire SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) stock

After finishing at $13.96 in the prior trading day, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) closed at $13.74, down -1.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1327696 shares were traded. SSRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SSRM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Antal Rodney sold 15,777 shares for $16.61 per share. The transaction valued at 262,056 led to the insider holds 756,337 shares of the business.

Farid Fady Adel Edward sold 5,164 shares of SSRM for $85,774 on Jan 04. The Chief Corp Development Officer now owns 96,388 shares after completing the transaction at $16.61 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Sparks Michael John, who serves as the Chief Legal & Admin Officer of the company, sold 3,239 shares for $16.61 each. As a result, the insider received 53,800 and left with 126,739 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SSR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSRM has reached a high of $24.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 206.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.47M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SSRM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.79M with a Short Ratio of 7.45M, compared to 7.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.38%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SSRM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.15, compared to 0.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $321M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $321M to a low estimate of $321M. As of the current estimate, SSR Mining Inc.’s year-ago sales were $407.92M, an estimated decrease of -21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $352.65M, a decrease of -0.80% over than the figure of -$21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $352.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352.65M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, down -20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.