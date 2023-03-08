Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.75 in the prior trading day, Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ: MGAM) closed at $0.70, down -6.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518646 shares were traded. MGAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MGAM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 51.20 and its Current Ratio is at 51.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGAM has reached a high of $20.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3638, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9709.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 825.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 18.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.47M. Insiders hold about 19.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MGAM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 267.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 361.81k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.21.