Analysis of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS): Selected Notes

The closing price of BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) was $1.43 for the day, up 5.93% from the previous closing price of $1.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5306527 shares were traded. BRFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRFS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRFS has reached a high of $4.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4614, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3224.

Shares Statistics:

BRFS traded an average of 6.61M shares per day over the past three months and 9.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 722.15M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BRFS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 17.48M with a Short Ratio of 23.85M, compared to 23.19M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.84B to a low estimate of $2.79B. As of the current estimate, BRF S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.46B, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.73B, an increase of 18.20% over than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.52B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.72B and the low estimate is $10.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.