Is HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) closed at $31.43 in the last session, down -1.54% from day before closing price of $31.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1064455 shares were traded. HCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.18.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 24, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $34.

On February 13, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $43.MoffettNathanson initiated its Outperform rating on February 13, 2023, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Dadgar Armon sold 38,000 shares for $29.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,107,103 led to the insider holds 1,748,000 shares of the business.

Dadgar Armon sold 38,000 shares of HCP for $1,163,950 on Feb 22. The Chief Technology Officer, now owns 1,786,000 shares after completing the transaction at $30.63 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Welihinda Navam, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $30.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,500,420 and left with 7,851 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $60.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCP traded on average about 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 187.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.56M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.31M with a Short Ratio of 6.63M, compared to 6.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 10.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $124.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.9M to a low estimate of $123.61M. As of the current estimate, HashiCorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.52M, an estimated increase of 28.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.71M, an increase of 27.60% less than the figure of $28.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $465M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $463.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $464.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $320.77M, up 44.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $592.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $615M and the low estimate is $571.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.