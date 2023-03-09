Is this a Prime Time To acquire AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) stock

The price of AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) closed at $1.40 in the last session, down -1.41% from day before closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512812 shares were traded. AVRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3330.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $7.

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVRO has reached a high of $1.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1122, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9213.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVRO traded on average about 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 574.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.60M. Insiders hold about 2.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AVRO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 124.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 129.48k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.43 and -$2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.27. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$2.31.