An average trading volume for Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) closed at $34.77 in the last session, down -2.25% from day before closing price of $35.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1357531 shares were traded. VVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VVV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 06, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $39.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Gerrald Thomas A. II sold 3,000 shares for $34.57 per share. The transaction valued at 103,713 led to the insider holds 18,534 shares of the business.

Matheys Heidi J. sold 3,000 shares of VVV for $108,000 on Jan 27. The SVP, Chief Marketing Officer now owns 37,159 shares after completing the transaction at $36.00 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Ryan Michael S., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 900 shares for $32.73 each. As a result, the insider received 29,457 and left with 8,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valvoline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVV has reached a high of $37.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VVV traded on average about 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 175.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.16M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VVV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 3.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VVV is 0.50, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.77.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $344.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $347.3M to a low estimate of $342M. As of the current estimate, Valvoline Inc.’s year-ago sales were $886M, an estimated decrease of -61.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $367.3M, a decrease of -61.60% less than the figure of -$61.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $372.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $360M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.