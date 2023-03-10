Are analysts optimistic about ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTO) stock?

The closing price of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) was $24.98 for the day, down -2.38% from the previous closing price of $25.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2261334 shares were traded. ZTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZTO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on August 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $35 from $27 previously.

On November 18, 2021, Macquarie Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $40.20.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 18, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $36.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZTO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZTO has reached a high of $29.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.29.

Shares Statistics:

ZTO traded an average of 2.40M shares per day over the past three months and 4.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 809.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 617.28M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 17.39M with a Short Ratio of 16.76M, compared to 20.03M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 21 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s year-ago sales were $899.34M, an estimated increase of 29.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.26B, an increase of 23.60% less than the figure of $29.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.22B, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.68B and the low estimate is $5.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.