As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) offers stability

The closing price of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) was $0.56 for the day, up 12.86% from the previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0638 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2661763 shares were traded. ADIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4711.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADIL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 30, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADIL now has a Market Capitalization of 12.83M and an Enterprise Value of 7.30M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADIL is 0.98, which has changed by -73.26% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.05% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADIL has reached a high of $2.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3660, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5885.

Shares Statistics:

ADIL traded an average of 689.57K shares per day over the past three months and 2.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.73M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ADIL as of Feb 14, 2023 were 276.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 144.52k on Jan 12, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.81.