Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) closed the day trading at $7.99 down -3.50% from the previous closing price of $8.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 735440 shares were traded. BBDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBDC, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Oppenheimer on February 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Perform and sets its target price to $9 from $10 previously.

On November 14, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10.50 to $10.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12.50 to $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when BYERS STEPHEN R bought 466 shares for $8.55 per share. The transaction valued at 3,984 led to the insider holds 20,019 shares of the business.

BYERS STEPHEN R bought 236 shares of BBDC for $2,188 on Jun 17. The Director now owns 18,121 shares after completing the transaction at $9.27 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, BYERS STEPHEN R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,850 shares for $10.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,194 and bolstered with 17,885 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Barings’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 159.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 31.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBDC has reached a high of $10.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBDC traded about 492.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBDC traded about 632.55k shares per day. A total of 107.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.38M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.41% stake in the company. Shares short for BBDC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 377.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 434.82k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 0.40%.

Dividends & Splits

BBDC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.65 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.72.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $62.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.41M to a low estimate of $58.98M. As of the current estimate, Barings BDC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.91M, an estimated increase of 90.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.36M, an increase of 49.40% less than the figure of $90.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.38M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $220.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $214.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $218.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $135.34M, up 61.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $263.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $288.06M and the low estimate is $246.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.