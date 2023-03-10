CNM (Core & Main Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) closed at $22.89 down -2.60% from its previous closing price of $23.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609757 shares were traded. CNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.87.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Core & Main Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Schneider Laura K sold 66,763 shares for $24.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,604,181 led to the insider holds 4,866 shares of the business.

Whittenburg Mark G sold 31,204 shares of CNM for $749,364 on Mar 03. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 5,286 shares after completing the transaction at $24.02 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Whittenburg Mark G, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 24,793 shares for $23.04 each. As a result, the insider received 571,159 and left with 5,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNM has reached a high of $26.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNM has traded an average of 725.22K shares per day and 890.4k over the past ten days. A total of 170.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.10M. Shares short for CNM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.42M with a Short Ratio of 9.37M, compared to 9.51M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.46% and a Short% of Float of 14.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.36B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.25B. As of the current estimate, Core & Main Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6B, an increase of 0.30% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.64B and the low estimate is $5.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.