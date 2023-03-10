OPCH (Option Care Health Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) closed at $31.72 in the last session, down -1.46% from day before closing price of $32.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 980846 shares were traded. OPCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPCH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 19, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $25.

On January 22, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on January 22, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 15,475,166 shares for $30.30 per share. The transaction valued at 468,897,530 led to the insider holds 10,771,926 shares of the business.

Pate R Carter sold 1,928 shares of OPCH for $61,638 on Oct 03. The Director now owns 95,530 shares after completing the transaction at $31.97 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Pate R Carter, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,923 shares for $30.65 each. As a result, the insider received 58,940 and left with 97,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Option’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPCH has reached a high of $35.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPCH traded on average about 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.77M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 181.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OPCH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 3.41M, compared to 2.79M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Option Care Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $927.19M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $998.4M, an increase of 9.00% less than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $984.47M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.44B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.34B and the low estimate is $4.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.