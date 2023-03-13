A glimpse at Design Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Design Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.49, down -3.28% from its previous closing price of $6.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556136 shares were traded. DSGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DSGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.50 and its Current Ratio is at 33.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 10, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On May 02, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.

On January 19, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $10.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on January 19, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when George Simeon bought 40,000 shares for $8.14 per share. The transaction valued at 325,432 led to the insider holds 6,526,476 shares of the business.

SR One Capital Fund I Aggregat bought 40,000 shares of DSGN for $325,432 on Dec 20. The 10% Owner now owns 6,526,476 shares after completing the transaction at $8.14 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Siffert Joao MD, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 6,300 shares for $8.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,762 and bolstered with 132,619 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSGN has reached a high of $26.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.28.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DSGN traded 522.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 356.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DSGN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.26M with a Short Ratio of 7.54M, compared to 6.51M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.98% and a Short% of Float of 25.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.56, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$1.92.