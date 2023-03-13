A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

The price of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) closed at $5.37 in the last session, down -5.12% from day before closing price of $5.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1345175 shares were traded. ALLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALLK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 07, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On September 12, 2022, SMBC Nikko Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Walker Paul Edward bought 3,984,000 shares for $5.02 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,680 led to the insider holds 3,386,400 shares of the business.

JANNEY DANIEL bought 475,000 shares of ALLK for $2,384,500 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 2,546,147 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLK has reached a high of $8.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALLK traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 85.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.53M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 2.98M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.78 and -$5.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.15. EPS for the following year is -$2.05, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.59 and -$2.52.