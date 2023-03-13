A Stock You Should Be Looking At: NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

The price of NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) closed at $19.11 in the last session, down -3.90% from day before closing price of $19.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 963486 shares were traded. NRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NRDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On November 29, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on November 29, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Yuann Kevin sold 1,225 shares for $21.58 per share. The transaction valued at 26,435 led to the insider holds 192,056 shares of the business.

Yuann Kevin sold 2,357 shares of NRDS for $49,827 on Mar 02. The Chief Business Officer now owns 193,281 shares after completing the transaction at $21.14 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Yuann Kevin, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 2,450 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 49,000 and left with 197,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDS has reached a high of $21.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NRDS traded on average about 488.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 787.42k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.73M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 1.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 5.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $139.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.7M to a low estimate of $138.11M. As of the current estimate, NerdWallet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $99.5M, an estimated increase of 40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.3M, an increase of 12.50% less than the figure of $40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.98M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $537.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $532.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $536.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $379.6M, up 41.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $638.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $723.1M and the low estimate is $598.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.