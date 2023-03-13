Are analysts optimistic about HNI Corporation’s (NYSE:HNI) stock?

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) closed the day trading at $28.06 up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $28.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560179 shares were traded. HNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HNI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 01, 2022, Sidoti Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Bridges Marshall H sold 4,383 shares for $32.35 per share. The transaction valued at 141,790 led to the insider holds 72,287 shares of the business.

Berger Vincent P sold 2,150 shares of HNI for $69,316 on Feb 02. The President, HHT; EVP, HNI Corp now owns 63,298 shares after completing the transaction at $32.24 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Berger Vincent P, who serves as the President, HHT; EVP, HNI Corp of the company, sold 2,472 shares for $32.08 each. As a result, the insider received 79,302 and left with 63,298 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HNI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HNI has reached a high of $39.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HNI traded about 232.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HNI traded about 569.78k shares per day. A total of 41.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.72M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HNI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 1.34M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 5.38%.

Dividends & Splits

HNI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.28, up from 1.22 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.47. The current Payout Ratio is 42.60% for HNI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $560.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $562.14M to a low estimate of $559.04M. As of the current estimate, HNI Corporation’s year-ago sales were $602.91M, an estimated decrease of -7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $498.1M, a decrease of -13.00% less than the figure of -$7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $499.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $497M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.18B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.