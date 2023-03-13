What shareholders can do to beat the market with Qudian Inc. (QD) stock

As of close of business last night, Qudian Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.13, down -6.61% from its previous closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570972 shares were traded. QD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1716 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.90 and its Current Ratio is at 18.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QD has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1690, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0164.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QD traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 597.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.32M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 2.74M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $76.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $76.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $229.82M, down -66.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.83M and the low estimate is $51.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.