A glimpse at SandRidge Energy Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, SandRidge Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.46, down -2.46% from its previous closing price of $13.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 708976 shares were traded. SD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Seaport Global Securities on June 21, 2017, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $25 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SandRidge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SD has reached a high of $29.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SD traded 511.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 470.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.41M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 998.6k with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 2.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.