A Stock You Should Be Looking At: AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

The price of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) closed at $55.00 in the last session, down -2.55% from day before closing price of $56.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8087143 shares were traded. AER stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.11.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AER’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on January 07, 2022, initiated with a Positive rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On March 12, 2021, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $75.

Stephens Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on March 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $88.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AER has reached a high of $66.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AER traded on average about 943.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 241.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.11M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.71% stake in the company. Shares short for AER as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 3.61M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.42 and a low estimate of $1.42, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.47 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.77 and $7.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.31. EPS for the following year is $8.08, with 7 analysts recommending between $9.2 and $7.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.74B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.98B to a low estimate of $1.62B. As of the current estimate, AerCap Holdings N.V.’s year-ago sales were $1.44B, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.74B, a decrease of -2.90% less than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.68B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.22B, up 32.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.31B and the low estimate is $6.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.