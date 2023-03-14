An overall feel about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, CNH Industrial N.V.’s stock clocked out at $14.94, down -3.18% from its previous closing price of $15.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5521150 shares were traded. CNHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNHI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on January 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On January 12, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $17.

On December 20, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on December 20, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CNH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNHI has reached a high of $17.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNHI traded 4.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.34B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.00B. Insiders hold about 27.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.25% stake in the company. Shares short for CNHI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.27M with a Short Ratio of 11.30M, compared to 13.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, CNHI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.39. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $4.91B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.74B to a low estimate of $4.49B. As of the current estimate, CNH Industrial N.V.’s year-ago sales were $4.64B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.43B, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.01B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.55B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.05B and the low estimate is $22.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.