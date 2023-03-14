As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, FinVolution Group (FINV) offers stability

The closing price of FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) was $4.51 for the day, down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $4.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 983145 shares were traded. FINV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4301.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FINV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.27 to $5.33.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FinVolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 32.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FINV has reached a high of $5.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3544, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7675.

Shares Statistics:

FINV traded an average of 828.24K shares per day over the past three months and 701.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 282.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.73M. Insiders hold about 21.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FINV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 3.34M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.11, FINV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 24.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, FinVolution Group’s year-ago sales were $340.14M, an estimated increase of 315.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FINV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.