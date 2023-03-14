In spite of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s (NYSE:BAM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) closed at $30.98 down -2.09% from its previous closing price of $31.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2570876 shares were traded. BAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.51.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On December 16, 2022, CIBC started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $37.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $71.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN sold 970,000 shares for $24.53 per share. The transaction valued at 23,794,100 led to the insider holds 12,311,712 shares of the business.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN sold 970,000 shares of BAM for $23,794,100 on Dec 01. The now owns 12,311,712 shares after completing the transaction at $24.53 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, who serves as the of the company, sold 2,135,176 shares for $24.09 each. As a result, the insider received 51,436,390 and left with 13,281,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAM has reached a high of $36.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BAM has traded an average of 1.99M shares per day and 2.14M over the past ten days. A total of 412.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 398.70M. Insiders hold about 16.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BAM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 2.71M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BAM is 1.28, from 0.48 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.26. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.78B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.