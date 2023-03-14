In spite of Regis Corporation’s (NYSE:RGS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) closed at $1.14 down -2.56% from its previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515979 shares were traded. RGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Regis Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 22, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 22, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGS has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4678, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1715.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RGS has traded an average of 285.98K shares per day and 303.43k over the past ten days. A total of 46.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.85M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RGS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 3.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.52% and a Short% of Float of 7.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $75.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $75.5M to a low estimate of $75.5M. As of the current estimate, Regis Corporation’s year-ago sales were $64.75M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.5M, an increase of 21.00% over than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $295M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $275.97M, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $376.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $376.78M and the low estimate is $376.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.