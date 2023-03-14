In spite of Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (NYSE:VSCO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s stock clocked out at $30.82, down -3.23% from its previous closing price of $31.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2546662 shares were traded. VSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VSCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $51 to $43.

On August 01, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $40.Cowen initiated its Market Perform rating on August 01, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 238,645 shares for $46.21 per share. The transaction valued at 11,027,499 led to the insider holds 7,763,409 shares of the business.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 116,750 shares of VSCO for $5,381,358 on Feb 01. The Former 10% Owner now owns 8,002,054 shares after completing the transaction at $46.09 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 109,968 shares for $46.08 each. As a result, the insider received 5,067,325 and left with 8,118,804 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Victoria’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSCO has reached a high of $56.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VSCO traded 1.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.06M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VSCO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 7.00M, compared to 5.12M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.64% and a Short% of Float of 8.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.5 and a low estimate of $2.21, while EPS last year was $2.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.82. EPS for the following year is $4.99, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $2.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.07B to a low estimate of $1.97B. As of the current estimate, Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s year-ago sales were $2.18B, an estimated decrease of -7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B, a decrease of -0.70% over than the figure of -$7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.4B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.78B, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.77B and the low estimate is $6.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.