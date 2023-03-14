Is Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) closed at $4.61 in the last session, down -4.36% from day before closing price of $4.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6117481 shares were traded. AEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5800.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AEG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aegon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEG has reached a high of $5.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2942, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7566.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AEG traded on average about 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.85M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.03B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.78B. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AEG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 937.77k with a Short Ratio of 1.08M, compared to 1.18M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AEG is 0.34, which was 0.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.39. The current Payout Ratio is 81.90% for AEG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 16, 2003 when the company split stock in a 104:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.28.