It’s a good day to be an NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) shareholder

In the latest session, NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) closed at $38.75 down -3.25% from its previous closing price of $40.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 936298 shares were traded. NUVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NuVasive Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $51 to $52.50.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Barry James Christopher sold 5,000 shares for $58.00 per share. The transaction valued at 290,000 led to the insider holds 50,218 shares of the business.

Barry James Christopher sold 5,000 shares of NUVA for $275,000 on Mar 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 55,218 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NuVasive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVA has reached a high of $60.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NUVA has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 978.54k over the past ten days. A total of 52.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.02M. Shares short for NUVA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.53M, compared to 2.66M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.10% and a Short% of Float of 8.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.58 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $311.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $315.6M to a low estimate of $309M. As of the current estimate, NuVasive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $302.07M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $302.6M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $306.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $297.9M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.