Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) closed the day trading at $174.31 down -0.64% from the previous closing price of $175.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632370 shares were traded. MEDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $176.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $167.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MEDP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 204.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $238 from $142 previously.

On September 07, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $142.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Brady Kevin M. sold 344 shares for $227.09 per share. The transaction valued at 78,119 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

GEIGER JESSE J sold 7,000 shares of MEDP for $1,610,000 on Nov 15. The President now owns 6,382 shares after completing the transaction at $230.00 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Brady Kevin M., who serves as the CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 1,656 shares for $229.30 each. As a result, the insider received 379,721 and left with 3,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Medpace’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEDP has reached a high of $241.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 214.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 183.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MEDP traded about 301.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MEDP traded about 350.95k shares per day. A total of 31.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.76M. Insiders hold about 23.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MEDP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.68M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.74, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.99 and $6.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.97. EPS for the following year is $7.72, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.96 and $7.43.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $386.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $387M to a low estimate of $384.63M. As of the current estimate, Medpace Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $308.55M, an estimated increase of 25.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $395.71M, an increase of 19.60% less than the figure of $25.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $406.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $382.28M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 27.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.