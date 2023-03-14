There are many powerful catalysts in the market: SLM Corporation (SLM) can be one of them

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) closed the day trading at $12.25 down -4.60% from the previous closing price of $12.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5232840 shares were traded. SLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.61.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLM, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $16 from $19 previously.

On November 11, 2022, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $18.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $17.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SLM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLM has reached a high of $20.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLM traded about 1.99M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLM traded about 2.43M shares per day. A total of 244.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.35% stake in the company. Shares short for SLM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.54M, compared to 4.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Dividends & Splits

SLM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.44, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.87%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.50% for SLM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2798:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $374.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $398.4M to a low estimate of $337.01M. As of the current estimate, SLM Corporation’s year-ago sales were $375.03M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $377.16M, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $398.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $356.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.