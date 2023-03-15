Are GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.35, up 3.25% from its previous closing price of $6.15. On the day, 2167066 shares were traded. GDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GDRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.10 and its Current Ratio is at 12.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On November 04, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDRX has reached a high of $20.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GDRX traded 1.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 411.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.59M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GDRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.99M with a Short Ratio of 13.00M, compared to 10.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 19.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $178.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $180.39M to a low estimate of $177.24M. As of the current estimate, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $213.26M, an estimated decrease of -16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.77M, a decrease of -10.60% over than the figure of -$16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $194.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $172M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $762.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $759.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $760.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $745.42M, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $778.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $849.95M and the low estimate is $737.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.