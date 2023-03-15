As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Cepton Inc. (CPTN) offers stability

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) closed the day trading at $0.60 up 17.65% from the previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0901 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2126559 shares were traded. CPTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6245 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5201.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CPTN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.50.

On March 22, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $4.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Sector Perform rating on March 22, 2022, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when McCord Mark sold 10,000 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 10,100 led to the insider holds 10,389,248 shares of the business.

McCord Mark sold 10,000 shares of CPTN for $11,700 on Feb 22. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 10,399,248 shares after completing the transaction at $1.17 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Pei Jun, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 10,836 shares for $1.75 each. As a result, the insider received 18,963 and left with 28,784,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPTN has reached a high of $6.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1235, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5625.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CPTN traded about 499.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CPTN traded about 2.05M shares per day. A total of 155.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.12M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CPTN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 2.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.4M and the low estimate is $13.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 211.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.