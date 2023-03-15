In What Direction Will Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Goes From Here?

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) closed the day trading at $0.54 up 7.17% from the previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0360 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539481 shares were traded. OPAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5062.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPAD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $0.60 to $0.40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Sella Roberto Marco bought 140,359 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 235,887 led to the insider holds 1,378,106 shares of the business.

Sella Roberto Marco bought 359,641 shares of OPAD for $610,347 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 1,237,747 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Sella Roberto Marco, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 846,050 and bolstered with 878,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPAD has reached a high of $6.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 247.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.72M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.20% stake in the company.