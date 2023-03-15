It’s a good day to be an AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) shareholder

In the latest session, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) closed at $0.76 up 10.03% from its previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0692 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3276501 shares were traded. APPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7002.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AppHarvest Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on August 26, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Lee David J. sold 177,400 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 216,428 led to the insider holds 561,140 shares of the business.

Lee David J. sold 42,392 shares of APPH for $74,186 on Oct 26. The President now owns 1,192,109 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Nelson Julie, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,632 shares for $3.22 each. As a result, the insider received 24,546 and left with 82,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPH has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3297, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1563.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APPH has traded an average of 3.78M shares per day and 2.22M over the past ten days. A total of 147.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APPH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.89M with a Short Ratio of 10.29M, compared to 19.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.65% and a Short% of Float of 19.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.2M to a low estimate of $4.2M. As of the current estimate, AppHarvest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.07M, an estimated increase of 36.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.56M, an increase of 298.10% over than the figure of $36.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.56M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.05M, up 59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.7M and the low estimate is $53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 319.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.