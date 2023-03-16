An overall feel about Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) closed at $123.86 down -3.87% from its previous closing price of $128.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672524 shares were traded. ACLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On January 05, 2023, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $77 to $100.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 10, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $82 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when PUMA MARY G sold 24,797 shares for $124.98 per share. The transaction valued at 3,099,064 led to the insider holds 361,605 shares of the business.

St Dennis Thomas sold 12,000 shares of ACLS for $1,524,240 on Feb 13. The Director now owns 10,625 shares after completing the transaction at $127.02 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Low Russell, who serves as the EVP, Global Cust & Eng Ops of the company, sold 9,630 shares for $125.72 each. As a result, the insider received 1,210,645 and left with 59,663 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Axcelis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLS has reached a high of $135.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACLS has traded an average of 589.39K shares per day and 782.42k over the past ten days. A total of 32.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.19M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 1.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.15% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.36 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.2 and $4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.45. EPS for the following year is $6.29, with 4 analysts recommending between $7.6 and $5.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $237.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $243.4M to a low estimate of $231.33M. As of the current estimate, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.59M, an estimated increase of 16.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $242.17M, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $16.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $255M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $915M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $970.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $920M, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.