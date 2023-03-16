I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL).

After finishing at $29.87 in the prior trading day, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) closed at $32.35, up 8.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32441445 shares were traded. WAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On October 06, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD bought 2,475 shares for $25.79 per share. The transaction valued at 63,830 led to the insider holds 2,475 shares of the business.

Bruckner Tim R sold 1,750 shares of WAL for $128,030 on Feb 21. The CBO for Regional Banking now owns 20,244 shares after completing the transaction at $73.16 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Ardrey J. Kelly Jr., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $80.59 each. As a result, the insider received 241,770 and left with 4,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAL has reached a high of $89.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WAL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 1.38M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WAL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 1.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.53 and a low estimate of $2.1, while EPS last year was $2.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.53, with high estimates of $2.63 and low estimates of $2.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.7 and $9.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.32. EPS for the following year is $11.4, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.19 and $10.5.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $699.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $730.33M to a low estimate of $618M. As of the current estimate, Western Alliance Bancorporation’s year-ago sales were $555.8M, an estimated increase of 25.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $734.03M, an increase of 18.40% less than the figure of $25.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $757.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $636M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.54B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.36B and the low estimate is $2.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.