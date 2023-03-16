There Is Still Room For Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) closed the day trading at $2.45 down -10.58% from the previous closing price of $2.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1477425 shares were traded. OPRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1950.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPRT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on March 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $4 from $9 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $6.

On March 14, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 14, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Vazquez Raul bought 20,577 shares for $6.77 per share. The transaction valued at 139,292 led to the insider holds 233,709 shares of the business.

COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON bought 8,575 shares of OPRT for $57,755 on Nov 11. The CFO & Chief Admin Officer now owns 147,647 shares after completing the transaction at $6.74 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Vazquez Raul, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 32,320 shares for $6.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 208,923 and bolstered with 213,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPRT has reached a high of $14.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.0859, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6106.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPRT traded about 298.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPRT traded about 938.24k shares per day. A total of 33.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.27M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OPRT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 1.24M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $259.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $262M to a low estimate of $257.9M. As of the current estimate, Oportun Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $160.53M, an estimated increase of 61.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $275.55M, an increase of 28.30% less than the figure of $61.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $292.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $266.18M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $967.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $948M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $952.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $530.48M, up 79.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.