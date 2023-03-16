There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) closed the day trading at $0.12 down -3.85% from the previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0048 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14470706 shares were traded. NVOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1220 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1122.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVOS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Oliva Robert Letterio bought 5,000 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 11,156 led to the insider holds 217,717 shares of the business.

Oliva Robert Letterio bought 5,000 shares of NVOS for $11,125 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 212,717 shares after completing the transaction at $2.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has reached a high of $3.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1365, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8856.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVOS traded about 25.68M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVOS traded about 58.01M shares per day. A total of 29.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.54M. Insiders hold about 13.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVOS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 63.63k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.23% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.