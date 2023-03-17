An investigation into Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s technical aspects

The price of Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) closed at $139.01 in the last session, down -0.93% from day before closing price of $140.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2176702 shares were traded. DLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.29.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DLTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $150 from $160 previously.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $145.

Gordon Haskett Downgraded its Buy to Accumulate on January 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $163.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when DREILING RICHARD W bought 7,100 shares for $142.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,008,200 led to the insider holds 7,118 shares of the business.

Jacobs David A. sold 1,346 shares of DLTR for $219,123 on Apr 08. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 17,085 shares after completing the transaction at $162.80 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, Jacobs David A., who serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 542 shares for $157.94 each. As a result, the insider received 85,604 and left with 18,431 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLTR has reached a high of $177.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 146.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DLTR traded on average about 2.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 222.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.28M. Shares short for DLTR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.2M with a Short Ratio of 7.88M, compared to 6.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.09 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $2.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $2.78 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.92 and $7.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.33. EPS for the following year is $7.93, with 27 analysts recommending between $11.96 and $7.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.66B to a low estimate of $7.47B. As of the current estimate, Dollar Tree Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.08B, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.19B, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.09B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.32B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.31B and the low estimate is $29.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.